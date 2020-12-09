Starbucks names Mellody Hobson as chair in gain for Black directors

Article content continued

Only 15 companies have a female chair among S,amp;P 500 companies where the director is not also the company CEO, according to Bloomberg data. None of those women are Black. Ursula Burns preceded Hobson as a pioneering Black female chair when she led Xerox Corp.’s board from 2010 to 2017.

In addition to her board seat at Starbucks and one at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Hobson, 51, previously served as chair of DreamWorks Animation. At Ariel, Hobson oversees management, strategic planning and growth for areas other than research and portfolio management. Earlier this year, Princeton University said it would name a residential college for alumna Hobson, recognizing her donation for a project to be built at a site that once honoured Woodrow Wilson.

Hobson is also a board member of Bloomberg Philanthropies, the philanthropic organization of Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, which owns Bloomberg News.

Starbucks has focused recently on expanding diversity in its ranks and improving race relations. The company said in October that it would link executive compensation to diversity targets, joining a growing number of companies this year putting financial incentives behind the efforts.