Semiconductor software design startup X-Epic raises $30.6M Series A, its third round in three months as China seeks self-reliance in the semiconductor industry (Che Pan/South China Morning Post)

Che Pan / South China Morning Post:
Semiconductor software design startup X-Epic raises $30.6M Series A, its third round in three months as China seeks self-reliance in the semiconductor industry — X-Epic, a rising star in China’s EDA industry, has raised an estimated US$60 million this year China is trying to chip away …
