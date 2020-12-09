Scotland ‘shafted’ in Brexit trade shambles, Ian Blackford claims

Scotland is “being shafted” by not having a Brexit arrangement similar to Northern Ireland, SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford claimed.

The MP slammed the impact of leaving the EU at Prime Minister’s Questions just as Boris Johnson prepares for last-ditch talks with European leaders.

Blackford said: “Yesterday, by this Government’s own admission, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland is getting the best of both worlds – access to the EU single market and customs union.

“This is great news in Northern Ireland but it leaves Scotland, who also voted to remain, leaving with the hardest of Brexits.”







(Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)



Blackford continued: “What is good for Northern Ireland is surely good enough for Scotland. Why is Scotland being shafted by this double dealing? Can the Prime Minister explain to Scottish businesses why this is fair?”

The Prime Minister claimed Scotland will “take back control” of fishing after the formal exit from the EU next month.

But he has also admitted the trade talk negotiations are becoming “very difficult”.

The knife-edge discussions led to greater fears the UK is about to leave on grim terms which will damage the economy even more during a global health crisis.

Johnson said: “In common with the whole of the rest of the United Kingdom, Scotland will benefit from substantial access, of devolved powers for Scotland and will benefit from the regaining of money, borders and laws.”

He added: “I believe, in spite of the slight negativity I detect from him, I believe Scotland along with the rest of the UK will benefit from a very strong trading relationship with our friends and partners across the channel whatever the circumstances, whatever the terms we reach tonight.”

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, meanwhile attacked the SNP for being nothing but a “campaigning organisation for independence”.

The MP made the claim in the Commons over the Tory Government’s Internal Market Bill, which sets out the legal framework for after Brexit.

He also insisted the Union was “absolutely firing on all cylinders” despite a string of polls suggesting support for independence.