Samsung unveils new plans for India include manufacturing initiatives and more – Latest News

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of completion of 25 years, consumer electronics giant Samsung has launched #PoweringDigitalIndia, new vision for the country. Under this initiative the company will introduce a new citizenship program aimed at students across the nation, a refreshed local R,amp;D strategy with special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing.

Citizenship program



As part of the Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship program which will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country. The contours of the program will be unveiled soon.

New R,amp;D strategy



On the R,amp;D front, the company’s R,amp;D centers in India will continue to work on advanced R,amp;D areas such as 5G, AI, IoT as well as on cloud services and embrace end-to-end thinking to take projects from research to development to the commercialization stage.



Along with this, Samsung will also expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities to help strengthen the innovation and startup ecosystem in the country.

New manufacturing initiatives



Samsung is planning new initiatives in manufacturing in India, contributing to the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and developing the country as an electronics manufacturing and exports hub.

Speaking about the new vision, “Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said: “At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Millions of our consumers, our partners and employees, have loved Samsung over the years to make us the country’s biggest, most trusted and most admired brand of mobile phones and consumer electronics, with almost every home in India having a touch of Samsung. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner.”