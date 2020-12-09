Samsung Galaxy S21 leak just confirmed a massive performance upgrade

When Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 888 chipset last week, Samsung was notably missing from the list of manufacturers working on devices powered by the platform. However, the FCC listing makes it quite clear that Samsung isn’t ready to ditch Qualcomm for its own Exynos chipsets yet.

Just like Samsung’s current best Android phones, it is likely that the Chinese and South Korean variants of the Galaxy S21 series phones will also use the flagship Qualcomm chip. In all other markets, we expect the phones to be powered by Samsung’s rumored 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset.

In addition to confirming the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the FCC listing for the SM-G991U also reveals the phone will come with faster 9W reverse wireless charging speeds. When it comes to wired fast charging speeds, however, the Galaxy S21 will not be an improvement over its predecessor. The FCC listing also mentions a travel charger with model number EP-TA800, but it isn’t clear if the charger will actually be bundled in the box with the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to be unveiled at an Unpacked event next month. Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed a date yet, rumors suggest the event could be held on January 14.