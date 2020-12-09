Riverdale Creator Reportedly Rebooting True Blood for HBO

By now, reboots of beloved TV shows and movies have become such an enormous part of our culture that it’s hard to be surprised by anything, but occasionally there’s news you just can’t help but do a double take at. Like, for example, this: A True Blood reboot is in development at HBO from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, TVLine reports.

Reps for HBO declined to comment.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien are reportedly attached to write and executive produce the reboot, while Alan Ball, creator and showrunner of the original series, will return as an executive producer. Currently, there’s not much else to known about the reboot, so don’t get your hopes up for an Anna Paquin-Alexander Skarsgård reunion just yet, because as of right now none of the original cast is set to return.

The horror drama, which centered on a group of vampires in small-town Louisiana who coexist with the human population after the development of a synthetic blood, was based on Charlaine Harris’ The Southern Vampire Mysteries novels and wrapped up its seven-season run on HBO in 2014. True Blood starred Paquin, Skarsgård, Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

True Blood is just the latest nostalgia project Aguirre-Sacasa has jumped on board for — he’s also developing HBO Max’s new take on Pretty Little Liars, titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Anna Paquin, True BloodPhoto: HBO