RHOC’s Shannon & Braunwyn Still Have Questions About Elizabeth

As she continues, Gina says she knew Elizabeth was struggling and expresses regret for saying anything.

“I shouldn’t be putting my feelings on you about your personal stuff,” Gina states. “So, I do apologize for that.”

Yet, Gina does remind Elizabeth that she was sharing “all different versions of it,” which made the situation “confusing.”

“It was just weird,” Gina continues. “If you just tell everybody, lay it out there like you did to me, everybody is just gonna accept you and it’s good.”

Back in the other conversation, Shannon reveals she heard that Elizabeth has settled her divorce.

“Good,” Braunwyn concludes. “Maybe we can talk about something else then.”