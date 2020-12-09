‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore: My Marriage Has Gone Downhill!!

Kenya Moore may be taking the advice of both her friends and her fans — and may be finally giving up on her marriage with husband Marc Daly.

During the premiere episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya seemed depressed. She’d put on weight and was speaking with an attorney to determine whether or not she should divorce Marc.

Marc has been cold and unloving to Kenya on camera, and according to Kenya, he continues to be the same way off camera.

“I’ve been a wife that has tried everything to be respectful, be kind, and I feel like for the past six months, my marriage has just gone downhill,” Kenya told an attorney during the episode.

SEASON 13 TRAILER FOR ‘RHOA’

She says after the Black Man Lab episode in season 12, things improved.

“Since that time, we were actually doing really well,” Kenya said. “And then COVID happened, and it really adversely affected his businesses, and we were apart. I was here, he was in New York, and I feel like I am the first person to take the brunt of everything that is going on with him.”

Is it time for Kenya to throw in the towel?