‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Details ‘Disaster’ Date w/ Kanye West

The new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta is upon us, and Kenya Moore is spilling the tea about her own life (as well as some of the ladies.)

During an interview, Kenya revealed that she once went on a date with rapper Kanye West — she says it was a disaster.

“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” she told Wendy Williams. “And I was lost — he left me alone; I was just there for five minutes. He left me alone, wandering around his house.”

She continued: “And then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So that was my exit! As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

Kanye has not addressed Kenya’s claims. Currently, on the season of the show, Kenya is very depressed over husband Marc Daly’s treatment of her. Things have no improved.

Watch the episode below.