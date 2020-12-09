Report: Mets ‘engaged’ in discussions with Springer

The New York Mets are searching for upgrades at various positions this offseason. One of those positions appears to be center field.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets are “engaged” in discussions with former Houston Astros outfielder George Springer. However, the club isn’t necessarily in dire need of an outfielder with Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto patrolling the grounds at Citi Field.

Still, Springer would be a solid addition for the Mets, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The 31-year-old hit 14 homers and drove in 32 runs while slashing .265/.359/.540 last season for the Astros. In seven seasons with Houston, Springer was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and was named World Series MVP in 2017.

If the Mets do end up signing him, the team could end up moving McNeil back to second base, where he played in 2018 before New York acquired Robinson Cano, who now is suspended for the entire 2021 season due to a performance-enhancing drug violation.

On top of Springer, the Mets are reportedly interested in James McCann, Jake Odorizzi and Corey Kluber, among others.