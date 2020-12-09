RBI: PIL for regulating Facebook, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand – Latest News

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre
, RBI
, SEBI, IRDAI and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on a PIL
seeking a detailed legal framework for regulating
operations of techfin
companies such as Facebook, Google
and Amazon
in India’s financial sector space.
According to the petition filed by an economist,
techfin entities are technology, telecommunications or e-commerce companies which have entered the financial sector to provide financial services and need to be regulated.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of finance and law as also Reserve Bank of India (
RBI), NPCI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) seeking their
stand on the plea by Resmi P Bhaskaran
Bhaskaran, in her plea filed through advocate Deepak Prakash, has alleged that the “lackadaisical approach” of Indian financial regulators permits unregulated operation of
techfin
firms and claims that this could adversely affect the financial stability of the country.
