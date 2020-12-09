Ravens activate Andrews, Judon from COVID-19 list

Needless to say, it’s a big deal getting these two back. One of the top tight ends in the game, Andrews remains one of Jackson’s favorite targets. The former Oklahoma standout has caught 38 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this season. This comes on the heels earning his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2019.

As for Judon, he’s playing under the pricey franchise tag after racking up 33 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks last season. In addition to being on the COVID-19 list, the edge rusher is dealing with an ankle injury. He should be good to go Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

This Ravens news comes with the team at 7-5 on the season and on the outside looking in as it relates to the AFC playoff race. Baltimore is currently the ninth seed in the conference with seven teams making the postseason this year. It is behind the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders for the final spot after losing four of its past six since a 5-1 start to the season.

Getting Andrews and Judon back is no small thing with one quarter of the Ravens’ regular-season schedule remaining. Following Week 14’s game against Cleveland, the Ravens have somewhat of an easy go at it.