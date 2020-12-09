Rapper Twista FAT SHAMES Gabby Sidibe . . . She FIGHTS BACK!!

2000s rapper Twista is coming under fire yesterday, for posting a disrespectful tweet about actress Gabourey Sidibe.

The rapper posted a meme that asked whether person would date Gaborey Sidibe, who was rich and successful, or Bernice Burbos – who’s poor and has multiple babys fathers.

Here’s the Meme that’s going around:

As you can see above, Gabourey Sidebe responded to the disrespectful post.

The newly engaged actress told Twista, “I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005.” Gabby added, “Good Luck with Option B.”

Twitter quickly became a trending topic on social media, and within a few hours he was apologizing to Gabby and his fans on Twitter.

The rap legend removed the post, and replaced it with this apology tweet: