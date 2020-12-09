Rahul Roy Discharged From The Hospital

Rahul Roy who had been shooting for his upcoming film LAC in Kargil suffered through a brain stroke recently. He was then brought to Mumbai and hospitalized here for more than a few days. Now, reports have confirmed that the actor has been discharged from the hospital. According to the latest reports, Rahul was discharged yesterday.

The director of LAC, Nitin Kumar Gupta confirmed that he is happy to watch his friend eat, walk and be okay again. He added that he only has trouble saying a few words. The director said, “He just has trouble speaking certain words, the therapist (Speech therapist) will come home every day to work with him.” We hope Rahul recovers fully soon.