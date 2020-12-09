Purdue, Indiana cancel game due to COVID-19

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the Purdue Boilermakers canceled at least one practice ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers “to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing.”

Those evaluations ended with the two schools mutually agreeing to cancel the game after Indiana also paused activities because of coronavirus-related issues.

“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement shared by both programs on Wednesday. “We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”

Indiana’s bid to potentially replace the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Dec. 19 Big Ten title game came to an end earlier in the day when conference athletic directors amended a previous rule that required a team to complete six contests to gain eligibility for the championship game.

It’s expected that the 5-0 Buckeyes, presumably one win away from a berth in the College Football Playoff, will face the Northwestern Wildcats in the conference title game. Northwestern is 5-1 ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4).