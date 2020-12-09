Pravin Gordhan appoints interim SAA board

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the interim board of South African Airways.

The announcement comes a  week after Cabinet  requested the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), led by Minister Pravin Gordhan, to finalise the appointments of the interim board.

The DPE said in a statement that the new board will “restore proper governance and oversight” at the airline, during the implementation of its business rescue plan.

They new appointments are:

Geoff Qhena (Chairperson)

Peter Tshisevhe

June Crawford

Bembe Zwane

Professor Edna van Harte 

*More to follow

