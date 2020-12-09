Pornstar Ms. London Apologizes To Lil Baby & Jayda

Ms. London, the pornstar who claimed that she slept with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, has apologized for putting him on blast.

The adult actress made her apologies in a series of tweets.

“Clearing out the air, their was a small misunderstanfing on what I said, I was drinking but what I said was factual dates were just not aligned,” she tweeted.

“And he was PISSED! I apologized and we were supposed to fix it for the public. Does baby love his girl ! YES!!!”

“I need to start taking accountability me talking sh*t is literally my personality. It’s no clout involved this is just part of my personality if you play with me I got something smart to say,” she continued.

LIL BABY’S BABY MAMA SPEAKS OUT

“Baby loves his girl, he not out her just acting crazy but men will be men,” said Ms. London. She rejected critics who told her she “fumbled the bag,” stating that she never needed the money in the first place. “Got to keep it real we are all team Lil baby! He’s good person maybe just horny. And I was just drunk and speaking to loud. My bad. Tryied to do damage control the internet was not having that. Feel like we should stop trending and let them be in love.”

