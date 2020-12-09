Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted together





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is one duo who the audience really loves. They have been together for years. Currently, Kareena is pregnant with her second child. Kareena and Saif have been spending as much time as possible together during this time. The couple recently returned from Dharamshala and today we snapped Kareena and Saif as they headed out for a stroll. Kareena was dressed in a pastel-shaded midi while Saif opted for a pair of navy blue track pants and a sky blue shirt. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi before heading into their residence. Take a look at the pictures below.















1/7





Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recommended for You