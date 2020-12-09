Pemex tax burden could be reduced further, senior official says By

© .
By Stefanie Eschenbacher and Abraham Gonzalez
MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s government is weighing making further reductions to the tax burden on national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to bring it closer to that of ordinary companies, a top finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
Lower taxes could mark a turning point for ailing Pemex, the country’s largest company and tax payer.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.