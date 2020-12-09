Pau Gasol eyeing NBA comeback with Lakers alongside brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have the younger Gasol brother on their roster. Now Pau Gasol is hoping to join Marc on the Staples Center floor.

Pau recently told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that he’s eyeing a return to the NBA, particularly with the Lakers. However, he acknowledged that he doesn’t have much leverage, saying he doesn’t have many offers on the table.

“There is meaning and history there,” Gasol said. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”

The Spaniard also elaborated on what he wants to achieve in a return to the floor, saying he wants the opportunity to contribute rather than just taking up a roster spot. It’s unclear whether or not the Lakers would be willing to give him an opportunity.

Pau was traded to the Lakers in 2008 from the Memphis Grizzlies. He played with the team until 2014 before moving on to the Chicago Bulls. In six0and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, Pau helped the team win back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in that span.

The 40-year-old has not played an NBA game since the 2018-19 season, when he spent time with the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks.

Pau previously talked about ending his season with Barcelona in Liga ACB, but the opportunity to team up with his brother Marc in Los Angeles is just too enticing.

Marc signed a two-year deal with the Lakers last month after spending one-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Raptors.