Panthers’ McCaffrey limited in practice with quad injury

Rhule said earlier this week that he expected McCaffrey to return on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but the star’s latest quad injury could delay his return to the field further.

McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last three games after suffering a shoulder injury during Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was his first game off injured reserve after sustaining a high-ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 2 action.

The 24-year-old has appeared in just three games this season after signing a massive four-year, $64 million extension in April. He has been effective in those three contests, though, carrying the ball 59 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns while adding 149 yards and one touchdown receiving.

McCaffrey didn’t miss a single game during his first three years in the NFL, including the 2019 campaign when he became the third player in league history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.