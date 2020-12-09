Olivia Jade Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Her Parents Since They Went To Prison

Olivia Jade, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin who is currently serving a two-month sentence in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal, says that she has not spoken to either of their parents since they began their sentence.

“There’s a quarantine phase because of COVID, so I think that’s the reason, but I haven’t heard anything,” Olivia Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Gammy on The Red Table Talk. “I’m just waiting.”

Lori surrendered to the FCI Dublin on October 30. She and her husband pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia and Isabella Giannulli into USC. Lori was required to pay a $150,000 fine, and will complete 100 hours of community service during her two years on parole.

Olivia was full of praise for both parents.

“I’m super close with my parents, especially my mom,” Olivia said . “She’s my best friend, so it’s definitely been hard not being able to talk to her. But I know she’s strong.”