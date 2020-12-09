Oasis will collaborate with BMW Group to build ‘differential privacy’ By Cointelegraph

Oasis will collaborate with BMW Group to build ‘differential privacy’
Oasis Labs, the commercial venture closely related to the Oasis Protocol blockchain, announced a new data privacy project built in collaboration with BMW Group.
Announced on Wednesday, the collaboration between the two companies aims to build a new method of accessing personal data that would place clear restrictions on what information can be obtained and how.
