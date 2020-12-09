Nicolas Cage to host profanity-themed series ‘History of Swear Words’ on Netflix

The show, titled History of Swear Words, will premiere on 5 January.

Cage can be seen in a trailer unveiled by Netflix on Wednesday rhapsodising about one of the mystery swear words, which is revealed at the very end of the clip.

According to Variety, the show will be comprised of six 20-minute episodes. It will examine the usage and origins of words commonly viewed as offensive, and Cage will reportedly get expertise from people including historians.

He’s also expected to welcome comedian guest stars such as Nikki Glaser, Jim Jefferies, Nick Offerman, and Sarah Silverman.

In May this year, Cage landed his first regular TV role when he agreed to portray Tiger King subject Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series.