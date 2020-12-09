Nick Saban plans to donate his plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Nick Saban is planning to give back after overcoming COVID-19.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach said on Wednesday that he is planning to donate his plasma as soon as he is eligible to do so.

“As soon as I’m eligible to be able to do that, I’m gonna do it,” Saban told the media. “I’m gonna give my blood plasma so it really can help somebody else so that maybe they don’t have the issues and problems that create some really serious sickness or sometimes fatalities.”

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-October, but that was later categorized as a false positive. He tested positive again a little over a month later and actually had COVID that time.

Saban received the blood plasma treatment when he was sick with COVID and said it worked wonders. Saban’s Tide are 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings.