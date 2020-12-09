NC State men’s basketball pauses, cancels at least one game

The men’s basketball program of the NC State Wolfpack is temporarily pausing team activities due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing measures.

According to the team’s prepared statement, two members of its traveling party recently tested positive for the coronavirus. This news comes after NC State had to scrap a game against the UConn Huskies scheduled for last weekend because of COVID-19 issues.

No resumption date for team activities is mentioned in the NC State announcement, and a showdown with the Florida Atlantic Owls originally slated for this Saturday (Dec. 12) is now listed as canceled.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

Head coach Kevin Keatts added:

“This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program. The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately.”

NC State is set to play at the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 16, and the status of that game is unknown. The Wolfpack are 3-0 on the season but haven’t competed since a 90-59 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks last Thursday.