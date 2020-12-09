Movie based on darknet market Silk Road premiering in February By Cointelegraph

Movie based on darknet market Silk Road premiering in February
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht’s story is coming to the silver screen in 2021 following an announcement from major entertainment company Lionsgate.
According to Deadline, Lionsgate has acquired the rights to the Silk Road movie and plans to release the feature in theaters and online starting on Feb. 19. The film will reportedly be based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article Dead End on Silk Road, focusing on the lead up to Ulbricht’s arrest as the founder of the darknet marketplace.
