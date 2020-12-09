Most Googled Searches In 2020

None of these searches should be too surprising.

As 2020 comes to close, Google has released its annual “Year in Search” data. Basically it shows everything we were googling throughout 2020 (organized into multiple categories). Below are some of the top trending searches for the year in the US and they all are certainly things we had on our minds:


1.

Chadwick Boseman


The actor died at age 43, on Aug. 28, of stage 4 colon cancer. His death came us a shock to not only the public, but also to his costars and friends, as he had kept his cancer diagnosis private for four years.

2.

Naya Rivera


The 33-year-old actor drowned on July 8, in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera managed to save her 4-year-old son — by pushing him back onto their rented boat — but did not have enough energy to save herself.

3.

Who is winning the election


Goes without saying: Because of COVID-19 this year’s presidential election was like no other. Because of the pandemic millions of people opted to vote by mail, making it harder to get a clear outcome on election night and definitely making all of us google this search to get the latest update.

4.

PlayStation 5


Arguably the hottest gift of this holiday season! It has also been basically sold out since it went on sale on Nov. 12.

5.

Zoom


It would be fair to say that a lot of us were probably not super familiar with Zoom prior to this year, but, oh boy, we’re pros with it now! The app has become an important part of our life during this quarantine, helping us do everything from work and go to school, to celebrate birthdays and have happy hours with our friends.

6.

Coronavirus symptoms


A slight cough, a itch in the throat, or maybe a slight sniffle had us all googling to see what the symptoms for COVID-19 are (even if we already knew them).

7.

Coronavirus update


We probably all googled that trying to figure out latest numbers, restrictions that might be in place, or simply to find out what stage the vaccine was in.

8.

Kobe Bryant


The basketball legend died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash near Calabasas California on Jan. 26.

9.

Election results


Much like “Who is winning the election,” “election results” were probably something all us of googled once or twice after election day.

10.

Coronavirus


Without a doubt “coronavirus” was the one term we all probably googled multiple times throughout the year. Like A LOT (clearly).

Okay, now the real question: Did you google these people and terms in 2020? And were there any surprises?

