Most Googled People In 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Yes, we were talking about things other than COVID-19 this year!

Earlier this morning, Google released its annual “Year in Search” data. And as part of it, Google shared everything we were googling throughout 2020 — which, with everything going on this year — was probably A LOT. Below are some of the most top trending people searches of this year:

1.

Shakira


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In case you forgot, Shakira performed at the Super Bowl halftime show this year (yes, that was this year!) alongside Jennifer Lopez.

2.

Vanessa Bryant


Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Vanessa suffered a terrible loss earlier this year when both her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Vanessa went on to give an emotional eulogy to them at a public memorial held for them at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.

3.

Jacob Blake


Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

On Aug. 23, Jacob Blake, a Black man who lives in Kenosha Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back — in front of his three children — by a white police officer as he walked towards his car. The incident was captured on video and quickly shared on social media, leading to protests (as well as counter protests). The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

4.

Kanye West


Chris Delmas / Getty Images

Kanye made lots of headlines this year, but the one that had all of us talking was his presidential run — for which he got 60,000 votes.

5.

Tom Brady


Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Tom announced he would be leaving the New Englad Patriots after 20 years on March 17. A few days later, on March 20, he announced that he was officially signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

6.

Tom Hanks


NBC / Getty Images

It was a big year for Tom, but not for the normal reasons we would have all expected. The year started on a high-note for him — being nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — but in early March he announced that he and wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for COVID-19. A month later, Tom was the first host of the socially distanced Saturday Night Live at Home.

7.

Ryan Newman


Chris Graythen / Getty Images

During the Daytona 500 in February, the NASCAR driver had a horrifying crash during the final lap of the race — with his car flipping over and catching fire. Ryan suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since returned to racing.

8.

Kamala Harris


Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

It should be no surprise that Kamala Harris was one of the most searched people of 2020. On Aug. 11, Joe Biden officially announced that he had chosen Senator Harris as his vice presidential nominee. With their win on Nov. 7, Harris became both the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president.

9.

Kim Jong-un


KCNA via KNS/AFP via Getty Image

Throughout April and May there were lots of conflicting reports of Kim Jong-un either being dead or near death. Plus, adding to the mystery was the many reports in the following months that his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was as acting as his “de facto second-in-command.”

10.

Joe Biden


Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Another search that should come to no surprise. It may be hard to even remember, but 2020 started with Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders all still in the running to become the Democratic presidential nominee. But, by early April, Sanders (the last candidate still running against Biden) had suspended his campaign and Biden became the presumptive nominee. On Nov. 7, Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Okay, now the real question: Did you google these people in 2020? And were there any surprises?

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR