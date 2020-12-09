Most Googled People In 2020



It was a big year for Tom, but not for the normal reasons we would have all expected. The year started on a high-note for him — being nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — but in early March he announced that he and wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for COVID-19. A month later, Tom was the first host of the socially distanced Saturday Night Live at Home.