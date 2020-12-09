Most Googled People In 2020

Yes, we were talking about things other than COVID-19 this year!
Earlier this morning, Google released its annual “Year in Search” data. And as part of it, Google shared everything we were googling throughout 2020 — which, with everything going on this year — was probably A LOT. Below are some of the most top trending people searches of this year:
1.
Shakira
2.
Vanessa Bryant
3.
Jacob Blake
4.
Kanye West
5.
Tom Brady
6.
Tom Hanks
7.
Ryan Newman
8.
Kamala Harris
9.
Kim Jong-un
10.
Joe Biden
Okay, now the real question: Did you google these people in 2020? And were there any surprises?
