Minor league baseball restructuring: Full list of 119 affiliate invites sent out by MLB teams

MLB’s desire to reshape, restructure and rearrange the minor leagues hasn’t been much of a secret for a long time. Now, we know what MLB expects/hopes the geographic landscape to look like, in 2021 and the future.

Baseball America first broke the news last October that MLB was planning to cut the number of minor league teams from 162 to 120 — four per franchise — and on Wednesday, invitations went out to 119 of those teams. What does that mean?

It means that MLB has evaluated every franchise — facilities, geography, politics, etc. — and picked what it felt would be the best 120 locations/teams to populate the franchises for four levels (Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A). Here’s a great explainer. Each MLB team sent “invitations” to the four teams it wants to be affiliated with going forward. Some of those teams are owned by the parent team — for example, three of the four Cardinals affiliates going forward are owned by the Cardinals — so there wasn’t much drama there.

It’s up to teams to accept those invitations, which are basically terms and conditions both sides have to adhere to (Player Development Contracts). The invitations are written by MLB, so even though many affiliates will immediately accept, some owned by individuals will at least have a moment to pause and consider their next step.

Here’s the list of 119 invitations sent out, gleaned from team press releases and information reported by Baseball America. Only the Rockies are lacking one team; ongoing discussions between MLB and Fresno are holding up the final spot. Fresno has been a Triple-A town for a long time, but MLB is only offering a Class A spot.

Full list of minor league MLB affiliates for 2021

Angels

Triple-A: Salt Lake Bees

Double-A: Rocket City Trash Pandas

High-A: Tri-City Dust Devils

Low-A: Inland Empire 66ers

Astros

Triple-A: Sugar Land Skeeters

Double-A: Corpus Christi Hooks

High-A: Asheville Tourists

Low-A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

Athletics

Triple-A: Las Vegas Aviators

Double-A: Midland Rock Hounds

High-A: Lansing Lugnuts

Low-A: Stockton Ports

Blue Jays

Triple-A: Buffalo Bisons

Double-A: New Hampshire Fisher Cats

High-A: Vancouver Canadians

Low-A: Dunedin Blue Jays

Braves

Triple-A: Gwinnett Stripers

Double-A: Mississippi Braves

High-A: Rome Braves

Low-A: Augusta GreenJackets

Brewers

Triple-A: Nashville Sounds

Double-A: Biloxi Shuckers

High-A: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Low-A: Carolina Mudcats

Cardinals

Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds

Double-A: Springfield Cardinals

High-A: Peoria Chiefs

Low-A: Palm Beach Cardinals

Cubs

Triple-A: Iowa Cubs

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies

High-A: South Bend Cubs

Low-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Diamondbacks

Triple-A: Reno Aces

Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles

High-A: Visalia Rawhide

Low-A: Hillsboro Hops

Dodgers

Triple-A: Oklahoma City Dodgers

Double-A: Tulsa Drillers

High-A: Great Lakes Loons

Low-A: Rancho Cucamongo Quakes

Giants

Triple-A: Sacramento River Cats

Double-A: Richmond Flying Squirrels

High-A: Eugene Emeralds

Low-A: San Jose Giants

Indians

Triple-A: Columbus Clippers

Double-A: Akron RubberDucks

High-A: Lake County Captains

Low-A: Lynchburg Hillcats

Mariners

Triple-A: Tacoma Rainiers

Double-A: Arkansas Travelers

High-A: Everett AquaSox

Low-A: Modesto Nuts

Marlins

Triple-A: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Double-A: Pensacola Blue Wahoo

High-A: Beloit Snappers

Low-A: Jupiter Hammerheads

Mets

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones

Low-A: St. Lucie Mets

Nationals

Triple-A: Rochester Red Wings

Double-A: Harrisburg Senators

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals

Orioles

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides

Double-A: Bowie Baysox

High-A: Aberdeen Ironbirds

Low-A: Delmarva Shorebirds

Padres

Triple-A: El Paso Chihuahuas

Double-A: San Antonio Missions

High-A: Fort Wayne TinCaps

Low-A: Lake Elsinore Storm

Phillies

Triple-A: Lehigh ValleyIron Pigs

Double-A: Reading Fightin Phils

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws

Low-A: Clearwater Threshers

Pirates

Triple-A: Indianapolis Indians

Double-A: Altoona Curve

High-A: Greensboro Grasshoppers

Low-A: Bradenton Marauders

Rangers

Triple-A: Round Rock Express

Double-A: Frisco Rough Riders

High-A: Hickory Crawdads

Low-A: Down East Wood Ducks

Rays

Triple-A: Durham Bulls

Double-A: Montgomery Biscuits

High-A: Bowling Green Hot Rods

Low-A: Charleston Riverdogs

Reds

Triple-A: Louisville Bats

Double-A: Chattanooga Lookouts

High-A: Dayton Dragons

Low-A: Daytona Tortugas

Red Sox

Triple-A: Worcester Red Sox

Double-A: Portland Sea Dogs

High-A: Greenville Drive

Low-A: Salem Red Sox

Rockies

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats

High-A: Spokane Indians

Low-A: TBD (possibly Fresno Grizzlies)

Royals

Triple-A: Omaha StormChasers

Double-A: Northwest Arkansas Naturals

High-A: Quad City Bandits

Low-A: Columbia Fireflies

Tigers

Triple-A: Toledo Mud Hens

Double-A: Erie SeaWolves

High-A: West Michigan Whitecaps

Low-A: Lakeland Flying Tigers

Twins

Triple-A: St. Paul Saints

Double-A: Wichita Wind Surge

High-A: Cedar Rapids Kernels

Low-A: Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

White Sox

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights

Double-A: Birmingham Barons

High-A: Winston-Salem Dash

Low-A: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Yankees

Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Double-A: Somerset Patriots

High-A: Hudson Valley Renegades

Low-A: Tampa Tarpons