Mexican authorities struggle to keep up as cartels embrace crypto By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Mexican authorities struggle to keep up as cartels embrace crypto

Mexican authorities report an increase in the use of crypto assets to launder funds by criminal syndicates in Latin America.

In a Dec. 8 report from , the head of Mexico’s finance ministry’s financial intelligence unit, Santiago Nieto, described how cartels use crypto to launder money obtained in illicit activities.