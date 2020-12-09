Messi vs. Ronaldo: How to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus Champions League game in the USA

The Messi vs. Ronaldo debate has been going on for the better part of the last decade, and the latest clash between the two current GOATs of soccer is set to take place on Tuesday in the final game of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage.

If you’re going by Champions League titles, Ronaldo has the edge with five compared to Messi’s four. All four of Messi’s UCL championships have been with Barcelona, with the last coming in 2015. Ronaldo’s first UCL title came with Manchester United in 2008, while his other four came with Real Madrid, the last coming in 2018.

If you want to talk goals in the Champions League, the two combined to win the competition’s top goal scorer award 12 consecutive seasons before Robert Lewandowski broke the streak last season. Ronaldo has been the UCL’s top scorer seven times, while Messi has accomplished the feat six times.

Ronaldo holds the edge in total UCL goals with 132 goals in 173 games, but Messi actually has a slightly better goal per game ratio with 118 goals in 146 games (0.8 vs. 0.76).

Messi has gotten the better of Ronaldo in their head-to-head meetings in the Champions League. In five games, Messi has won twice, while Ronaldo won just once back when he was with Manchester United. Messi’s also been the better head-to-head performer with three goals, while Ronaldo has never scored against Messi in UCL play. Messi bagged a penalty kick in the 91st minute to seal the win for Barcelona on Matchday 2 the last time they faced in Juventus.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus in the UCL Group Stage.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus in the USA

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 8 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network (English, whip-around show), TUDN/UniMas (Spanish)

CBS Sports Network (English, whip-around show), TUDN/UniMas (Spanish) Live stream: CBS All Access ($5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly subscription)

CBS has the English language rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League games in the United States, but they won’t be on CBS’s TV channels until later in the season. Instead, CBS Sports Network will air a whip-around show during the 3 p.m. kickoff slot that will move back and forth between the six games going on during that time.

For those looking to stream individual games, you’ll need a CBS All Access subscription, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. There’s an additional commercial-free tier that costs $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. It also comes with a 7-day free trial.

For those looking for Spanish broadcasts, Univision will broadcast two games per time slot: one is on over-the-air channel UniMás and cable sports channel TUDN, and the other is on general-interest cable channel Galavisión.

Champions League Group G table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points FC Barcelona 5 5 0 0 16 2 14 15 Juventus 5 4 0 1 11 4 7 12 FC Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 1 4 3 13 -10 1 Ferencvarosi TC 5 0 1 4 5 16 -11 1

Barcelona and Juventus have dominated Group G in the Champions League, the difference being a 2-0 win for Barcelona over Juventus on Matchday 2. Both teams have easily clenched progression into the knockout stage. Barring a four-goal victory for Juventus, Barcelona will finish top of the group.

Champions League schedule for Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Match Time TV Channel Live Stream Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund 12:55 p.m. UniMas, TUDN CBS All Access Lazio vs. Club Brugge 12:55 p.m. Galavision CBS All Access Barcelona vs. Juventus 3 p.m. TUDN, UniMas CBS All Access Chelsea vs. Krasnodar 3 p.m. TUDNxtra CBS All Access RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United 3 p.m. Galavision CBS All Access Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ferencvaros 3 p.m. TUDNxtra CBS All Access Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir 3 p.m. TUDNxtra CBS All Access Stade Rennes vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. TUDNxtra CBS All Access

Wednesday, Dec. 9