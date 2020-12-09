Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13

So what do we know about all of the contestants? From New York to Los Angeles, Atlanta to Minneapolis, the queens competing include Denali, a professional figure skater, and Gottmik, a celebrity makeup artist who’s also “a trans man who is changing the shape of drag,” according to official bios.

Some of the queens are already boasting skills that’ll help them win. Tamisha Iman, for instance, has “impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.” The full lineup also includes Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner and Utica Queen.