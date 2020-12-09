Mariah Carey’s Christmas TV Special Cost $5.2 Million to Produce

Instagram

Rumor has it, the ‘All I Want to Christmas Is You’ hitmaker has spent more than $5 million to produce her newly-released star-studded festive television special.

Mariah Carey reportedly spent $5.2 million (£4 million) on her Apple TV+ Christmas special.

The chart-topping singer is said to have spent an eye-watering amount of money on the star-studded special, which features appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg.

“Mariah wanted her Apple TV special to blow everything else out of the water,” a source told Britain’s The Sun newspaper. “And it did just that – not only in the reviews and ratings but in the budget. Overall it cost £4 million to make, with cash being spent on securing the big names.”

Mariah was determined not to cut any corners with her special and was therefore willing to commit a huge amount of money to ensure it was as she’d hoped it would be.

“Mariah does nothing by half and the special was created with huge production values,” the insider continued. “Her styling alone, including hair and make-up, cost more than $165,000 (£125,000), let alone the other $26,000 (£20,000) that she racked up in expenses and costs. But everyone who knows Mariah knows she’s worth every penny.”

The special was released earlier this month (Dec20) and has already reached number one in the Apple TV+ Charts in 100 countries around the world.

Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, Ballet dancer Misty Copeland, comedian Billy Eichner, and “Mixed-ish” child star Mykal-Michelle Harris also made appearances along with Marey’s nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish narrated the trailer.