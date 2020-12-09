Malik Beasley’s Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Instagram

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Montana Yao claims that she hasn’t received any kind of apology from her NBA star husband after he was caught cheating with the reality TV star.

–

Malik Beasley has apparently kicked his wife and son out of his house after he was spotted with Larsa Pippen. In a statement released on Wednesday, December 9, Montana Yao addressed her “rough” situation after her husband’s cheating scandal was exposed and she was allegedly told to leave the house she used to share with the NBA star.

“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” Montana began her statement. “Things have been pretty rough I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Claiming that she hasn’t received “any type of apology” from her estranged husband regarding the alleged affair, she added, “I’m not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.” She, however, “received so many kind words of encouragement and love” from her friends and followers, “and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son.”

“I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comment, etc. Thank you to all the strong woman and mother’s who has shared similar stories. Also, thank you to all the men out there who have sent me support and understanding,” she wrote to those who have been supporting her.

Trying to keep a positive attitude, Montana said she’s now “focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can at this time.” She concluded her message by once again telling her fans, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll be back soon.”

<br />

Malik and Montana welcomed their first child, Makai Joseph Beasley, on March 26, 2019. After photos of the Minnesota Timberwolves star holding hands with Larsa surfaced online, the Instagram model allegedly felt “blindsided.”

“Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all,” she posted on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 1. “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and God has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another…,” she added in another post.

Montana has reportedly filed for divorce from Malik after the cheating scandal.

Meanwhile, Larsa warned her followers not to trust everything they see on social media. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” she posted on December 2. She later shared a message to her haters after receiving huge backlash for her relationship with the married basketballer. “Maybe spend more time loving and less hating! It’s not changing my life but it might change yours,” she wrote on Monday, December 7.