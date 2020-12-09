Lizzo On TikTok About Body Image Negative Thoughts

“I know I’m gonna get through it.”
Lizzo has always been proudly outspoken when it comes to body image and body positivity.
Everyone has vulnerable moments, and in a recent TikTok video, she got real with her fans and followers about having “negative thoughts” about her own body image.
“I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” Lizzo said.
“Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And [I was] hating my body.”
“Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s okay too. [It’s] normal, and [it happens] to everybody. It happens to the best of us.”
“We are the best of us, and I just have to know that, tomorrow, how I feel in here is gonna change,” she said while pointing to her head. “And I can only hope that it changes for the better.”
“But I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it. But I know I’m gonna get through it.”
Hey, you do you, Lizzo. Everyone has off days when it comes to how they feel — and there’s always tomorrow, too.
