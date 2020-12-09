Lenovo’s Contactless Sales And After-Sales Service Ensures Customer Safety And Convenience – Latest News

Click here to buy now

The Covid-19 global pandemic has disrupted many aspects of our lives and dealt a significant blow to many families. Lenovo has announced offers and financing schemes to help you better plan your finances. The various offers include:

Zero down payment schemes on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards

Longer tenure EMI plans on both premium and entry-level laptops

Payment options offered by its financial partners including Bajaj, HDFC, Pine Labs and Amazon Pay

Processor 2 years of additional warranty

1-year accidental damage and

1-year premium care

Customers can get benefits up to Rs 14,990 on Yoga Slim 7i laptop, powered by Intel 10th generation core i7.

In this era of social distancing, to ensure consumer convenience and safety, Lenovo India is offering customers the option to shop in a digital environment with

end-to-end virtual assistance. This includes ‘

contactless demo’ option where Lenovo experts help buyers pick the right laptop as per their needs. Under this model, customers can opt for a

live video demo, experience a

virtual product tour, complete the transaction by

paying through ePOS, and

have the products delivered at their doorstep.

Customers can now book a live virtual demo with their nearest Lenovo Exclusive Store, and executives from the company assist them through the process of buying the right PC or laptop. There’s a

seven-step unboxing support that helps verify product details, explaining warranty options, exploring the device and accessories, providing feedback, and understanding service options.

Lenovo has changed the way it provides after-sales and repair service in India too. The company now offers customers the choice of having their device picked up and dropped off when it is ready, or, alternatively, avail its ‘

Repair on Wheels‘ service. In the latter, the service delivery technicians drive around the neighborhood and fix devices in the van.

As per the company, contactless sales operations essentially involve providing the customer with the same sales journey as he/she would have offline, but with the option of not physically meeting people or touching products.

“Covid-19 has changed the way we work and live. It has accelerated the digitization of consumers’ path-to-purchase as they want to fulfil their need for a product or service while meeting their need for social distancing and safety. Hence, we launched our “no-touch” purchase experience for consumers in line with this insight where they get the assistance and demo as they would in a physical store but combined with the convenience of online shopping,” stated

Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer Segment, Lenovo India.

“For our consumers who wanted their existing laptops to be serviced, we have added a lot of remote service options along with Repair on Wheels in a few cities and a pick and drop facility. This is ensuring safety and care for both our service engineers as well as our consumers,” he added.

