Kriti Sanon Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kriti Sanon was in Chandigarh to shoot for Dinesh Vijan next. She returned to Mumbai only a couple of days back. There were reports that the actress had tested positive for COVID-19 but nothing was confirmed from her side. But this morning, the actress took to Instagram to share that she has indeed tested positive for coronavirus.

She wrote, “ I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!” Well, we wish her a speedy recovery.