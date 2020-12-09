King Von’s Uncle Says Fans Are Gunning For Quando Rondo: It’s Ugly For Him!!

King Von’s uncle says that fans of his nephew won’t allow Quando Rondo to perform anywhere anytime soon.

Range Rover Hang sat down for an interview with Fucious TV, where he made the following comments:

“Nah, I mean he can slip through the cracks, but it’s ugly for him,” he said. “N*ggas got points to prove. That was a real one. They killed a real one and we ain’t never going to get nobody else like that.”

Hang continued, “A n*gga that’s taking his first $100,000 and passing it out. My homie Ferrari Truth called him, ‘Why ain’t you getting no cars yet?’ [Von] said, ‘I want to make sure the n*ggas in the hood are straight. I want to make sure my family’s straight and I want to buy 100 bikes for the kids and buy O’Block.”

QUANDO RONDO SAYS POLICE CANCELED HIS SHOW

Hang’s words come days after Quando Rondo’s Macon show was canceled. Quando appeared to blame the feds — but many have speculated that the rapper may fear for his safety.