Kenya Moore On #Strippergate Antics: People Love A Ho!!

Kenya Moore’s interview Access continues to provide us with gems — and speaking on the ladies antics during the night of Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, she says the ladies involved should own up because “people love a ho.”

“This is what I say: No one is trying to slut-shame anyone. No one is trying to say you can’t do it. You’re a single person. You can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don’t lie about it. Don’t do it at work if you don’t want anybody to know,” she said.

Kenya continued: “If you are in a bedroom in a shared house with the rest of the cast, you should not be doing something that you don’t want people to know on national TV. And you shouldn’t be bringing down other people trying to cover for you either that you claim are your friends.”

‘RHOA’ SEASON 13 TRAILER

The reality television star added: “At the end of the day, people love a ho, you know what I mean? People like hoes! They’re funny. They’re outspoken. They live life on the edge. People like a ho. Just be the ho! It’s not a bad job, don’t you think? I mean, people love a ho.”