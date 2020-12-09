Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams ‘H**’ Following Strippergate

WENN/Dave Starbuck/TNYF

‘You’re a single person, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don’t lie about it,’ Kenya says in a new interview, seemingly referring to her co-star.

–

Leave it to Kenya Moore when it comes to throwing shades. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” appeared in Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in which she talked about the Strippergate at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party that involved Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

The gate refers to rumors that Porsha and Tanya were having a threesome with a stripper at the bash while camera was rolling. Of the matter, Kenya said, “This is what I say: No one is trying to slut-shame anyone. No one is trying to say you can’t do it. You’re a single person, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don’t lie about it.” She appeared to be referring to Porsha, since Tanya isn’t single.

“Don’t do it at work if you don’t want anybody to know,” she went on saying. “If you are in a bedroom in a shared house with the rest of the cast, you should not be doing something that you don’t want people to know on national TV. And you shouldn’t be bringing down other people trying to cover for you either that you claim are you friends. Do what you gotta do but do it at home.”

Alluding that her co-star is a h**, Kenya added, “At the end of the day, people love a h**, you know what I mean? People like h**!” She continued, “They’re funny, they’re outspoken, they live life on the edge. People like a h**. Just be the h**! It’s not a bad job, don’t you think? I mean, people love a h**!”





This is not the first time for Kenya to talk about the Strippergate. During her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” earlier this month, she told host Wendy Williams that Porsha and Tanya are no longer friends following the scandal. “She’s not friends with Porsha anymore, as far as I know, they don’t speak to each other,” she claimed. “I don’t think they even follow each other on Instagram. So you need to be the detective in this scenario. Certainly, they have a lot to lose.”

<br />

However, Tanya appeared to attempt to shut down Kenya’s claims by posting throwback picture of herself and Porsha. “EMPOWERED WOMEN⁣ EMPOWER WOMEN,” she wrote in the caption while tagging Porsha.