Kangaroos fight at Port Stephens golf course NSW

The sunset showdown was caught on camera by Jo van der Helm at Horizons Golf Resort in Salamander Bay, Port Stephens.

The video shows what appears to be a contest between a pair of eastern grey kangaroos beneath the sprinklers, grappling with their forearms and balancing on their tails to launch kicks.

A third kangaroo, crouched low, is seen nearby.

“It looked like a turf battle,” Ms van der Helm said.

Female kangaroos can become aggressive if they feel their joeys are threatened.

Humans approached by an aggressive kangaroo are advised to use a stick or something similar to keep the kangaroo at a distance, preventing it from kicking.