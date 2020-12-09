Kane Biotech to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 17 The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF), a biotechnology company engaged in research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Today announced that Marc Edwards, CEO, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

DATE:

Thursday,December 17, 2020

TIME:9.30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “KNE” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Life Sciences Investor Forum

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]