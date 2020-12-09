Juice Crew’s Biz Markie Reportedly Suffered A Stroke Mid-Coma!!

Juice Crew legend Biz Markie has reportedly been keeping a low profile after he suffered a stroke while in a coma.

According to HipHopDX, the rapper was in hospital suffering from a diabetic episode. He slipped into a coma and then suffered a stroke.

“He’s not doing great, but it’s not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning,” the source told the outlet. “Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma.”

Months back, many assumed that the legendary rapper was in hospital due to COVID-19 — but that was not the case.

The source adds that Biz is now conscious and able to Facetime with his family. He is reportedly in a rehabilitation facility.