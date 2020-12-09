Josh O’Connor Slams “Outrageous” Proposed Crown Disclaimer

“As with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” he shared. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

For the record, Netflix recently released a statement where they rejected the call to add a disclaimer. “We have always presented The Crown as a drama—and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the streaming service stated. “As a result we have no plans—and see no need—to add a disclaimer.”

Ultimately, other stars agree with Josh that a disclaimer isn’t necessary. In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles, was asked to weigh in. While she said the question is “completely above” the cast’s pay grade, she reminded fans it is a TV show.