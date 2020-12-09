Sara Fischer / Axios:
Internal email: Google tells its ad partners that it will lift the post-election political ad ban from December 10 — Google informed its advertising partners on Wednesday that beginning Dec. 10, it will lift the post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3, according to an email obtained by Axios.
Internal email: Google tells its ad partners that it will lift the post-election political ad ban from December 10 (Sara Fischer/Axios)
Sara Fischer / Axios: