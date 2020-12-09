Illegal Bitcoin use is down, but privacy wallet laundering is up, says analytics firm By Cointelegraph

Illegal Bitcoin use is down, but privacy wallet laundering is up, says analytics firm
Elliptic, a leading firm in blockchain analytics, has found major shifts in recent trends in illicit crypto usag
Per the firm’s Dec. 9 study, the proportion of transactions that the firm has linked to criminal activity is way down, certainly relative to its 2012 peak:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.