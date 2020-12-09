IDEMIA and Rocker Partner to Offer F.CODE The First Biometric Card in Sweden

Article content continued

This IDEMIA-developed groundbreaking solution harnesses biometric technology and ensures security by storing all biometric credentials only in the chip on the card, rather than in a remote database. The battery-free card that will be rolled out mid 2021 after the proof of concept is powered by the payment terminal and is designed to be user-friendly.

Rocker leads the field among Swedish FinTechs in terms of innovation. Rocker aims to offer the F.CODE card as a new service in its comprehensive and growing offering of retail financial services that are easier to use, more flexible and better priced. The proof of concept will be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

“We are proud to partner with Rocker and to shape the future of payments, hand in hand with a FinTech at the cutting edge of innovation. We are delighted to ensure an innovative yet seamless experience to Rocker’s customers thanks to the use of biometrics”, said Amanda Gourbault, IDEMIA’s Executive Vice-President Financial Institutions.

“As a bank challenger, we are constantly testing new technology to develop smarter financial services that are easier to use and that help our customers improve their everyday financial lives. We are moving at a high pace to provide new and attractiveinnovations to customers. Launching biometric F.CODE debit cards is part of our strategy to offer smart and secure payment solutions across platforms, whether you wish to pay with your mobile, a card or with a transfer. In doing so, we are first in Sweden and one of the first in the world to offer this payment technology for consumers”, said Jonas Hultin, Chief Product Officer and one of Rocker’s three founders.

