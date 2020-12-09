iCarly Reboot: Miranda Cosgrove Returns for Paramount+ Revival

RELATED STORIES

Here’s some news that’s sure to wake up the members of iCarly’s nation: The series is returning!

TVLine has learned exclusively that Paramount+ streaming service (currently known as CBS All Access) has ordered a revival of the wildly popular Nickelodeon comedy, with original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress all set to return

Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever) have signed on to develop the update.

The original iCarly series,, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

As previously reported, CBS All Access is set to be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021. The new service will combine original content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement at the time. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”