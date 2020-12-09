Hungary hospital sets up ‘COVID safe’ booths for patient visits

The National Heart Institute in György Gottsegen has opened its doors to patients” loved ones thanks to a new COVID-safe wall.

Despite a ban on hospital visits throughout Hungary due to the pandemic, this hospital is giving patients the opportunity to see and hug their visitors by means of a glass wall and disposable gloves that pass through it.

This hospital calls the room “the love chamber”, which has been set up for the Christmas period.

Medical staff hope that seeing and touching the ones they love may help long-stay patients to heal, many of whom have gone without face-to-face contact for long periods of due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on visitors.

The institute believes that seeing friends and family might also help patients in intensive care towards a faster recovery.

Visitors, however, are still not allowed to enter the hospital any further than the designated room.

“Those who are suffering from heart failure, those who had cardiac and vascular surgery, those who underwent heart transplant … they are the ones that should see their family, because love, touch and family can help a lot,” a staff member at the hospital told .

This initiative is, for now, unique to Hungary and many other hospitals throughout the country are looking into introducing the measure.